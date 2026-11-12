Why Browns Didn’t Move Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel at Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns chose not to make any moves at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, surprising many who expected them to trade a quarterback, especially with four currently on their active roster. With injuries surging across the league, demand for quarterbacks is higher than ever.

While it was clear that Deshaun Watson and Taylen Green weren’t going anywhere, players like Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel could have been potential trade candidates.

Why didn't the Browns trade Sanders or Gabriel?

The Browns likely didn’t receive the price they wanted to trade either Gabriel or Sanders, so they decided it was wiser to maintain their quarterback depth instead.

Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Although he may not seem like the franchise’s future quarterback, he could still play a backup role in 2027 and 2028. Sanders, another 2025 draft pick, just started a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

While he might not be the ideal candidate for the starting quarterback position, the Browns likely want to give him a fair evaluation before the next season.

The Minnesota Vikings were in urgent need of quarterback assistance at the trade deadline but ultimately opted for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders. They probably had no intention of trading for either Sanders or Gabriel, which is another reason the Browns didn’t make any moves; teams in need of quarterbacks were unlikely to reach out to them.

With a 6-2 record, the Vikings weren't going to consider Sanders or Gabriel, since neither has made a significant impact in the NFL. They were searching for someone who could lead them to the Super Bowl immediately.

However, the Browns may still part ways with Sanders or Gabriel during the offseason. Cleveland is likely to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft and intends to keep Green in the quarterback room. They will probably need to sign a veteran quarterback to start, at least until the rookie is ready.

This could lead to five quarterbacks in the room, making it unlikely that the Browns will carry all five into training camp next season. Therefore, either Sanders or Gabriel is likely to be the odd one out.

Sanders still has an opportunity to start a few more games this season. The Browns could enter their bye week 5-5 if they lose to the Houston Texans on Sunday. This situation might prompt head coach Todd Monken to change quarterbacks and move away from Watson.