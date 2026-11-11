Browns Make Big Decision on Deshaun Watson's Future in a Cleveland Browns Uniform

The Cleveland Browns will not give Shedeur Sanders another chance at the starting quarterback job.

Well, at least for now.

After speculation stole the headlines the last few days, ESPN Browns Insider Daniel Oyefusi has officially confirmed that the Browns will turn back to Deshaun Watson to be the team's starting quarterback. The 31-year-old was out last weekend due to concussion protocol, but will now return following a nice break to get healthy.

"[Jeremy Fowler] reported on Monday that Watson was expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the Saints game," Oyefusi continued in his X post announcing the decision. "Though Todd Monken declined to name a starter two days ago, it will be Watson."

The Browns will start Deshaun Watson at quarterback against the Texans, per source.@JFowlerESPN reported on Monday that Cleveland was expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the Saints game. Though Todd Monken declined to name a starter two days ago, it will be… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 11, 2026

Sanders nearly led the Browns to an overtime win on the road in New Orleans, but came up just short on a failed two-point conversion. He did pass for nearly 300 yards with two touchdowns, though, as the Browns lost 23-22.

This decision may seem like a simple one, especially considering the Browns are 5-3 with Watson as the starter this season; however, it will have massive implications for the future of the team.

What the Decision Means For the Browns Moving Forward

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, it felt like this decision was always going to be made.

The Browns made it clear that Sanders was pretty much just filling in for Watson until he was healthy enough to return. But with how the 24-year-old played, questions were obviously raised on whether or not he did enough to get another week as the starter.

Turning right back to Watson, though, means that the plan is for Watson to be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

If Monken and the rest of the organization believed what they saw from Sanders on Sunday was enough to make him the long-term quarterback of the future, they would have made the change. After all, Sanders is in just his second season of NFL ball, while Watson is approaching the back half of his career and on an expiring deal.

The decision may be the best one for the short-term success of the team, but when it comes to the long-term side, it just continues to cast a dark cloud over the franchise.

#Browns will start Deshaun Watson at QB Sunday against the Texans, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 11, 2026

Because now, how do you open back up the quarterback battle this offseason? If Sanders were truly meant to start, wouldn't he have had the job by now, especially after a pretty strong outing last week?

Whatever is going on behind the scenes, especially in the decision-making process, only continues to drag out the Watson era in Cleveland.

If he finds success and leads the Browns to the playoffs this season, great. But no matter what happens, questions are going to be asked this offseason about what the future at the position looks like.

And it is hard to tell if the Browns even have any answers.