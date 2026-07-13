5 Most Important Storylines Entering Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will start training camp at the end of July, and it'll be interesting to see how the new storylines unfold this season.

Cleveland will welcome a new head coach, Todd Monken, who will face significant challenges as he leads the team during his first training camp.

Here are some storylines for him and the rest of the team during training camp.

Who will be the starting quarterback?

The most important position in the NFL is quarterback, and the Browns don't know who their starter is at the moment. Cleveland will have a quarterback competition between veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year Shedeur Sanders.

Watson might be the leader at the moment since he has more experience than Sanders, and Monken might rely on veterans to help him through the first part of the season. However, Watson hasn't played well in his four years with the Browns, which could give Sanders a chance to win the job.

Welcome Jared Verse

Cleveland traded star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1 and received Verse in return. Verse is entering his third NFL season, but he will now be taking on a larger role with a team that isn't as strong as the Rams have been over the last two seasons.

It's also not fair to compare Verse to Garrett since that is who he is replacing. Verse is a good pass rusher, but he is not on the same level as Garrett, and it will be interesting to see him in his first camp with the Browns.

How will Monken run training camp?

All coaches have different plans when running training camps, and Monken could have a totally different game plan from Kevin Stefanski's during the six seasons he was in Cleveland.

Monken might want to run a physical camp to help players get tough for the start of the season.

How will the offense look?

One of the biggest reasons the Browns fired Stefanski after the season was that the offense struggled to score points for two seasons.

The main reason the Browns hired Monken was that he offers a creative mind and is expected to improve the team's scoring. Usually, the first part of training camp is tough on offense no matter how good the unit is, but it will be fascinating to see how the offense develops over the month of camp.

Keep an eye on the rookie wide receivers

A big reason why the Browns couldn't score points last season was their lack of receivers. The Browns decided to tackle that position early in this year's NFL draft by selecting KC Concepcion in the first round and then Denzel Boston in the early part of Round 2.

Boston performed well during mini-camps over the summer, but it’s now time to keep an eye on how both players perform in practices and the preseason.