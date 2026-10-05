Would a Khalil Mack Trade Make Sense for the Browns?

Khalil Mack, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, may soon be on the move.

The Cleveland Browns, sitting at 3-1 and tied atop the AFC North, could be a logical landing spot.

The Chargers’ Trouble

The Los Angeles Chargers, where Mack currently plays, have started the season with an unexpected 0-4 record after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. On Sunday, Oct. 4, ESPN’s Adam Schefter identified Mack as a player who could draw trade interest if the Chargers’ struggles continue:

After two trades last week, here are more names to monitor ahead of next month’s #NFL trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/i9XdEC0oPQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

Khalil Mack, 35, was on that list because of the Chargers' abysmal start to the season. While Mack is not the player he was when he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016, Mack still offers strong production with 3 sacks and 14 total tackles already this season.

Mack could be an attractive addition for teams with winning records looking to bolster their defensive front.

Why a Browns-Chargers Trade Would Make Sense

Cleveland’s 3-1 start could encourage the Browns to invest in their defensive line for a potential playoff push. Mack would strengthen an already productive Browns pass rush, which has recorded 11 sacks through four games, tied for eighth in the NFL. The Browns also lost their starting defensive end, Alex Wright, to a ruptured Achilles during training camp.

ESPN sources: The Browns are placing starting DE Alex Wright on season-ending injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles, and they now will sign former first-round pick DE Derek Barnett.



Wright was carted off the practice field Thursday after getting hurt during a one-on-one drill… pic.twitter.com/RDBRDFeAj9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers could view a trade as a chance to acquire draft capital for a veteran playing on an expiring contract. The Browns have plenty of draft capital, currently holding 11 selections in the 2027 NFL Draft. Three of those selections are in the fourth round, and two are in the fifth.

Mack’s experience on multiple defensive fronts could also make him a fit for Cleveland’s scheme. Mack would return to a true defensive end role opposite Jared Verse for the Browns, similar to his time with the Raiders.

Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire has emphasized attacking, penetrating, and disrupting offenses, which plays to Mack’s strengths.

Salary Cap Implications

Based on Mack’s $8 million base salary, a trade immediately after Week 4 would leave Cleveland responsible for approximately $6.2 million, assuming no salary adjustment. The Chargers would retain the cap charges for his $10 million signing bonus and roughly $1.8 million in base salary already earned.

Cleveland could accommodate that remaining salary within its approximately $14.2 million in available cap space.

Framework of a Deal

While the Chargers' true asking price for Mack is unknown, Mack’s age and expiring contract could limit the return, although his production could create competition among interested teams. Given his track record, Browns general manager Andrew Berry is unlikely to overpay for a short-term rental.

A package of 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks is one possible framework, though whether that would satisfy Los Angeles remains uncertain. With Mack’s contract expiring after the season, Cleveland would be paying for a short-term boost to its pass rush.