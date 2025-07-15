Buccaneers bring legends and current players together for new uniform announcement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed their highly anticipated white creamsicle uniforms on Tuesday, and they did it with style.
The team had been teasing these uniforms since the first of the month with videos featuring Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier, who also served as the team's first-ever starting quarterback in franchise history. Spurrier narrated the team's announcement video, which showed Tampa Bay's current ensemble in the new throwback uniforms while joined by some familiar old faces.
The video showcased numerous Bucs legends talking with current Buccaneers stars and coaching staff. Former fullback Mike Alstott spoke with running back Bucky Irving, former coach Tony Dungy spoke with current head coach Todd Bowles, former defensive end Simeon Rice spoke with current outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, former cornerback Ronde Barber spoke with quarterback Baker Mayfield and former linebacker Derrick Brooks spoke with current linebacker Lavonte David.
Check out the video below:
Interestingly enough, it was only Spurrier who wore this exact iteration of Buccaneers uniform. The Bucs would eventually wear red numbers instead of orange on their away jersey, and the pants would eventually become orange instead of white. Now, though, the Bucs are throwing it back to the old days with their new creamsicle uniform in celebration of the team's 50th Anniversary.
The Bucs will wear this uniform in Week 3 at home against the New York Jets before pivoting back to the orange one in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.
