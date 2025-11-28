The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to get healthier at just the right time, and the most important update came Friday.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that quarterback Baker Mayfield is “trending” toward playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after exiting last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

It is a major shift from earlier in the week, when his status was still very much uncertain. Now, the Bucs appear to be steering toward having their QB1 back on the field.

Todd Bowles confirms Benjamin Morrison (and Rashad Wisdom, still on IR) are the only two players ruled out against the Cardinals. Baker Mayfield is “trending” toward playing, he says. — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 28, 2025

Buccaneers encouraged By Mayfield's return

Mayfield suffered a low-grade shoulder sprain on the final play before halftime against the Los Angeles Rams, forcing him to sit out the entire second half. The MRI he had during the week was encouraging, and Bowles confirmed on Friday that Mayfield has progressed well enough to be in line to start. It is a huge boost for a Tampa Bay offense that leans heavily on his rhythm, leadership and late-game poise.

But Mayfield is not the only key piece trending upward. The Buccaneers expect running back Bucky Irving to continue ramping up his involvement after missing several weeks. Before the injury, Irving totaled 217 rushing yards, 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns, quickly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s most dynamic weapons. Even in a limited role, his burst, vision and ability to create yards after contact give the Bucs an element they have missed.

Having Irving back even helps take pressure off Mayfield and gives the offense more balance. Tampa Bay’s run game has been inconsistent all season, and getting Irving back with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker gives the Bucs more ways to attack defenses.

Another huge piece returning to form is Chris Godwin, who came back last week after missing time with a fibula injury. He played about a third of the snaps in his first game back, but even in limited action, Godwin changes the complexion of the offense. His ability to win underneath, block in the slot, attack the middle of the field and serve as a security blanket for Mayfield makes the passing game far more complete. As his snap count increases, so does the offense’s ceiling.

What Mayfield’s return means for the Bucs

Mayfield has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league this season, throwing for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. With Mayfield running the offense and his skill players returning, Tampa Bay’s unit finally looks capable of hitting its stride again.

The Cardinals have struggled, but they are feisty enough to punish a team missing key playmakers. That is why the return of Mayfield, paired with the continued ramp-up of Irving and the increasing workload of Godwin, gives the Bucs the exact offensive stabilizers they need.

With the NFC South race narrowing, Tampa Bay simply cannot afford to drop games to lesser opponents. And now, with their quarterback trending in the right direction and major weapons returning to support him, the Buccaneers are positioned to make a push at the perfect time.

