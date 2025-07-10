Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the future on their mind when they selected Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Egbuka was one of the top wide receivers in the draft class, but the position was far from Tampa's biggest need.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder doesn't have high expectations for Egbuka going into his rookie season.
Egbuka has zero expectations for rookie season
"How far along Chris Godwin is in his recovery from the dislocated ankle that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign plays a factor in what Egbuka’s role in the Bucs’ offense will be early on. Ideally, Godwin is ready to go during training camp, and Egbuka takes on the WR3 role," Holder wrote.
"However, second-year pro Jalen McMillan finished last season strong and racked up eight touchdowns, while nine-year veteran Sterling Shepard will also provide some competition for the rookie."
Egbuka is expected to be Tampa's best receiver someday soon, with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the second half of their careers. However, those opportunities may not be granted in the 2025 season.
The hope for Egbuka is that he starts to show signs of a potential WR1, but that isn't what will be expected out of him this early on in his career.
If Egbuka can soak up the knowledge from Evans and Godwin while chipping in as a role player in the receiving corps this season, it should be considered a successful rookie year for the Ohio State product.
