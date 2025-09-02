Buccaneers agree to massive $90 million extension with key starter on offense
TAMPA, FL - Days before the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers got one last thing out of the way by signing one of their key starters to an extension.
Tampa Bay Times reporter, Rick Stroud, broke the news Tuesday night as the Bucs were celebrating their 50th season with the premiere of their new documentary ‘Raise the Flags’. Stroud reported the Buccaneers had reached a four-year deal with former second-round pick and starting right tackle, Luke Goedeke.
Buccaneers Give Starting RT Luke Goedeke Massive Extension
Shortly thereafter, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the details of the contract. Goedeke received a four-year deal worth $90 million with $50 guaranteed. It comes with an annual average of $22.5 million and makes him the third-highest-paid right tackle in the league. It also surpasses deals recently reached by Green Bay Packers’ Zach Tom ($22 million), and Carolina Panthers’ Taylor Moton ($22 million).
When the Bucs drafted Goedeke in 2022, they had envisioned moving him to guard and started him in the first four weeks of the season. However, a rough showing put a halt to those plans. With a need for a left tackle, the Buccaneers decided to move All-Pro Tristan Wirfs over there, which opened the door for Goedeke to get a crack at right tackle, his college position.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares thoughts on NFL QB development
Since then, Goedeke has continued to excel and grow each year. Last season, he graded out as a top 10, closer to five, right tackle in the league in blocking grades. He allowed just three sacks on the season and only 17 pressures working against some of the league's best edge rushers.
The news of Goedeke's extension spread quickly among those on the red carpet at the Bucs premiere and prompted media in attendance to ask several prominent figures in the organization about their thoughts on the signing, including wide receiver Mike Evans.
"Shout out to Big Luke," Evans said. " That's my guy. We're going to need him. Tampa is just a great place. Like the city, but the front office and the way the fans treat us. Even the way the media treats us. It feels like a family and we love Tampa."
With their right tackle locked up for the foreseeable future, the next Buccaneers on contract watch are, coincidentally, Evans and Goedeke's fellow draft class members, corner Zyon McCollum and tight end Cade Otton.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection