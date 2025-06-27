New trade proposal would send Buccaneers Super Bowl champion to Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for another run at the NFC South title, but one analyst predicts there may be changes ahead for their defense.
According to CBS Sports Cody Benjamin, the team could look to move on from cornerback Jamel Dean, a crucial part of their Super Bowl LV-winning defense in a potential trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dean, who’s entering the third year of a four-year, $52 million extension, carries a $15 million cap hit in 2025. While he has provided solid play during his six-year tenure in Tampa Bay, his contract makes him a potential cap casualty or trade piece for a team looking to remain financially flexible.
“Dean's six-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers includes a Super Bowl title and big-money extension, but the veteran has been frequently mentioned as a potential cut or trade candidate due to a $15 million 2025 cap hit, almost all of which the Bucs could clear from their books by dealing Dean elsewhere,” Benjamin said.
The Las Vegas Raiders could be a logical landing spot for Dean. The team has over $30 million in cap space, a need for experience at corner, and a front office connection — Raiders general manager John Spytek was the Buccaneers' director of player personnel when Dean was drafted in 2019. New head coach Pete Carroll is also known for valuing physical, press corners like Dean.
Still, there are complications. Tampa Bay’s depth chart at cornerback is youthful. Rookies Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish are promising but unproven, and moving on from Dean would increase the pressure on them to step into starting roles immediately.
“Even if Dean is more serviceable than special at a lofty price,” Benjamin notes, “the Bucs are trying to defend their NFC South crown, and jettisoning such an experienced corner would put immediate pressure on rookie corners like Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish to have a playoff-caliber impact.”
Tampa Bay faces a tough decision. Is the financial relief worth weakening their experienced secondary?
