Buccaneers reveal opponent for 2025 'creamsicle' throwback game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have worn their "creamsicle" orange throwback uniforms since 2023, and now, Bucs fans know just when they'll be able to break them out again.
The Buccaneers announced their themes for all of their home games on Tuesday, and that includes the "creamsicle" theme where the Bucs will wear their throwback uniforms. And unlike the past two years, Tampa Bay will be donning them in primetime — the Bucs will turn back the clock against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 11.
The move is interesting, as it comes during the exact same game the Bucs did it last year in 2024. The Bucs played the Falcons for the second time at home and wore them then, and now, Tampa Bay will wear them in 2025 under the exact same circumstances against its division rival.
The Bucs haven't had the best of luck in these uniforms recently, however. The Bucs wore them in 2023 once again and lost to the Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay dropped a crucial NFC South game to the Falcons in them last year as well. The Bucs will certainly hope their fortunes change this year, as the Falcons are probably Tampa Bay's biggest threat in the NFC South.
This season will also mark Tampa Bay's 50th season, so the throwback night harkening back to the team's roots could be even more special with an NFC South victory.
