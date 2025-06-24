Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cade Otton joins NFL’s elite at 'Tight End University'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be well represented when some of the NFL’s top tight ends gather this offseason.
Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton was among the names invited to the 2025 class of Tight End University, an annual summit co-founded by NFL veterans Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The announcement was made earlier today via the event’s official Instagram account, revealing a loaded lineup of talent.
For Tampa Bay, Otton’s invitation signals recognition of both his emerging talent and potential to take another leap forward in his third NFL season. The TEU experience, held over three days each offseason, brings together the tight end community for a unique mix of competition, collaboration and education. Here is a description of the event from their website:
“Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program. Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more... in addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.”
The opportunity is a significant one for Otton, who has carved out a vital role in the Buccaneers’ offense since being drafted in the fourth round out of Washington in 2022. He led all Tampa Bay tight ends in receptions and yards in each of his first two seasons and continued to grow as a run blocker and red-zone threat in 2024.
The Buccaneers have leaned on strong tight end play during this era, from Rob Gronkowski’s championship run with Tom Brady to Otton’s steady rise in the post-Brady offense. Now, with Baker Mayfield returning and a renewed focus on building a consistent passing game, Otton’s continued development could be a key to unlocking even more firepower.
By learning alongside NFL greats like Kelce and Kittle, as well as retired legends such as Olsen and Shannon Sharpe, who have been part of past TEU events, Otton will gain firsthand insight into what it takes to thrive at the position in today’s game.
Tampa Bay fans should be encouraged. Otton’s inclusion in this elite training environment shows that his peers and league veterans see something special in the 25-year-old, and with TEU sharpening his skills and confidence, don’t be surprised if Cade Otton takes a big step forward in 2025.
