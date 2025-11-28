Buccaneers get important update on starting cornerback Jamel Dean

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were absolutely eviscerated by the Rams in L.A. last Sunday night by a score of 34-7.

NFL MVP frontrunner Mathew Stafford was picking apart Todd Bowles’ defense at will for the entire first half before eventually succumbing to a more conservative game plan from coach Sean McVay.

Although the Buccaneers were without several defensive starters for that primetime matchup, including standout DT Calijah Kancey and rookie CB Benjamin Morrison, it was the absence of veteran CB Jamel Dean — who was dealing with a hip injury — that felt most prominent.

Without Dean in the game, the Rams' dynamic duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams torched the Tampa Bay secondary for 12 catches, 159 yards and 2 TDs. Again, that’s with the Rams playing ultra conservative for almost the entire second half.

Among the NFL's best

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dean hasn’t just been the Buccaneers’ best cornerback so far this year — it could easily be argued that he’s been the best cornerback in the entire NFL. In fact, PFF currently has Dean with a 90.5 overall defensive grade, which is far and away the best mark for any CB in the league. The second-highest grade belongs to Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon, who is more than 7 points lower than Dean with an 83.4.

If the Buccaneers are to re-establish themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC, they are going to need Jamel Dean in the lineup.

Big boost for Todd Bowles' defense

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Buccaneers got some great news when Jamel Dean was listed as a full participant at practice.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield improved to limited in practice Thurs. CB Jamel Dean and WR Chris Godwin fully participated.

Assuming Dean doesn’t suffer any sort of setback over the next couple of days, it seems like the Buccaneers’ top CB can be expected to return to his usual role this weekend.

Although the Arizona Cardinals — who the Bucs host on Sunday — aren’t the scariest team in the league, they have several dynamic receiving threats with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and TE Trey McBride. Dean’s presence in the lineup will be crucial for Todd Bowles’ defense, coming off its worst 3-game stretch in years.

