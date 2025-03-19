$140 million dollar Buccaneers lineman tops NFC South as highest-paid non-QB
Last offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the decision to award left tackle Tristan Wirfs a massive $140 million contract extension, establishing himself as one of the highest paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history.
Wirfs' deal includes a $140 million total value with an average annual salary (AAV) of $28 million, and that salary is enough to make him the highest-paid offensive non-QB in the NFC South. By Wirfs signing this historic agreement, the Buccaneers guaranteed that they had great protection to help protect quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Other top earners in the NFC South division include Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (four years, $100 million), Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (five years, $102.5 million) and New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk (five years, $96 million).
Tristan Wirfs was selected 13th in the 2020 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He stood out on the line while starting as a right tackle initially. His contribution to the Bucs Super Bowl LV win, by protecting Tom Brady and leading pass protection, highlighted his influence.
Wirfs made a switch from right tackle to left tackle in 2023, which resulted in him receiving All-Pro honors this season. Wirfs is the first player ever to be recognized as an All-Pro at both left and right tackle positions in the history of the NFL.
Wirfs’ contract shows the rising significance of linemen in today’s NFL amidst a league that typically rewards skill players with deals.
