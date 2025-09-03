2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions
The Buccaneers are gearing up to kick off the season and are looking to capture their fifth straight NFC South Division title. Along the way, there will be breakouts and breakthroughs, regression and failed expectations and then there are guys who just ball.
The Bucs have a ton of playmakers on both sides of the ball, so there will be some fierce competition for the top spots. From MVPs and rookies to comeback players and most improved, I give my best guesses on who will stand out for the Bucs this season.
Let's not add anymore fluff and just get into it. Here are my 2025 Buccaneers award predictions.
Offensive MVP: QB Baker Mayfield
The quarterback makes the whole thing go, and if the Bucs are gonna have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl, Baker Mayfield needs to pick up right where he left off last year. Thankfully for Mayfield, the Buccaneers brought back their entire offense, and while he’s on his third straight new coordinator, the similarities in the offenses shouldn’t present issues.
Defensive MVP: DL Calijah Kancey/CB Zyon McCollum
This was one of the hardest spots to pick on the team, and I still had to split it up. It just speaks to the depth and the playmakers on this team on both sides of the ball. Vita Vea, Haason Reddick and Antoine Winfield Jr. will all have a major impact on this team this season. However, I think Zyon McCollum and Calijah Kancey will just be on another level this year. McCollum will lead the team with seven interceptions, and I think Kancey will reach double-digit sacks as both make the Pro Bowl for the Bucs.
Special Teams MVP: K Chase McLaughlin
McLaughlin does what he does as one of the league's most underrated yet consistent kickers. However, it was a close call between him and Riley Dixon just because of how bad the Bucs punting was last season and how much I think he can actually be a weapon setting up field position. I also think the Bucs will get a couple of returns in the kicking game, likely by Tez Johnson.
Offensive Rookie: WR Emeka Egbuka
If it’s not clear by now, Egbuka is special. He was the most pro-ready receiver coming out of the draft in my opinion, and he's been nothing but an absolute pro since he’s arrived in Tampa. With Chris Godwin sidelined for the start of this season, I expect him to feast and make the most of his opportunities. He’s already been called Chris Godwin Jr., and Mayfield compared him to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The sky is the limit for the Bucs rookie, and I think he’ll be in the conversation for rookie of the year.
Defensive Rookie: CB Jacob Parrish
All Jacob Parish did as a rookie was come and win a starting job at nickel cornerback. From the moment he hit the field, Parrish has shown off his playmaking abilities. He had an excellent summer and displayed his ability to be a difference maker on the defensive side of the ball. He may not have gotten the hype that Benjamin Morrison did, but he’s going to be a player for the Bucs for a long time.
Best Free Agent Acquisition: OLB Haason Reddick
What the Bucs have needed the most since the Super Bowl season in 2020 is a verified rusher that teams need a game plan around. Enter Haason Reddick. The attention that he will command will help open things up for the rest of the defensive front, and his ability to create turnovers will be an added boost to the Bucs’ defense this season.
Comeback Player: S Antoine Winfield Jr.
It was a down season for the Pro Bowl safety. Injuries plagued the 2024 campaign for Antoine Winfield Jr., and even when he returned to the lineup, you could tell he was not 100%. That’s changed coming into this season as Winfield Jr. looks to get back to his All-Pro form. With the additions of playmakers to the secondary, it won’t all be on him this year, which should free him up to fly around and make plays.
Breakthrough Player, Offense: TE Payne Durham
With not many positions to break through at on offense, we'll go with Payne Durham. Cade Otton is already dealing with ailments and has been an Iron Man in his first three seasons, having rarely left the field. However, I expect things to change this year. Durham had an excellent showing filling in for Otton over the final three games of the season, securing five first-down grabs and his first career touchdowns. With Otton sidelined for most of camp, he received increased opportunities and made the most of them. Durham proved a trustworthy target, especially in the red zone, and should be in line for a bigger role this season.
Breakthrough Player, Defense: LB SirVocea Dennis
A lot is riding on Dennis this season to fix what was a disastrous revolving door at the position last season. The Bucs have a ton of confidence in their third-year linebacker, to the point they did not draft or make a significant signing at the position outside of re-signing Lavonte David. Tampa Bay‘s defense struggled mightily guarding the middle of the field, and the hope is that Dennis can bring stability to the position, not just this season but going forward as well.
Most Improved, Offense: C Graham Barton
For the most part, Barton’s rookie season was a massive success. The transition from college left tackle to NFL center didn’t go off without a few hitches, but there are high hopes that with his continued development, He can become one of the league’s best. Barton has had a great summer and looks poised to have an excellent sophomore campaign.
Most Improved, Defense: S Tykee Smith
Smith got off to a fast start in his rookie season. However, injuries knocked him out for a few weeks, and he was unable to recapture the early spark. The Bucs moved Smith to safety this season in an attempt to get him on the field more than just nickel snaps, and he’s looked solid through camp. There are sure to be some ups and downs along the way, but once he settles in, he’ll add a different dynamic to the Bucs defense at safety.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection