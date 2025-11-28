3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Cardinals in Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately need to get back in the win column.

After a deflating loss at the hands of Mathew Stafford and the Rams in Los Angeles last Sunday, the Bucs are surely eager to redeem themselves this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals at home. However, in order to do so, they will need some of their key players to win their individual matchups.

Emeka Egbuka vs. Will Johnson

Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka leads the Buccaneers in targets, receptions, yards, yards per reception, TDs and practically any other WR metric that exists. As great as Egbuka has been for the Bucs, his impact of late has been based more on his availability than it has his production. With just 62 receiving yards over his last two games, it’s time for Egbuka to remind everyone that he is capable of carrying the load for the Bucs’ WR room as he did through the first five weeks of the season when he was averaging just under 100 yards and 1 TD per game.

Standing in his way is another impressive rookie in the Cardinals’ CB Will Johnson. Although the former Michigan standout, who had plenty of battles with Egbuka in college, slipped to the second round of April's draft, he has looked like the best rookie corner in the league when he’s been in the lineup. Although Johnson doesn’t possess elite athleticism, his length, intelligence, anticipation and cerebral style of play have allowed him to adjust to NFL competition quite seamlessly.

Johnson has missed the last three games for the Cardinals, but after getting a limited practice in on Thursday, there’s a good chance he returns to the lineup for this game in Tampa. If he does, not only will it present an exciting clash between two rookie of the year candidates on opposite sides of the ball, but it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the final outcome of this football game.

Zyon McCollum vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Zyon McCollum is coming off his worst game of the season. During the Buccaneers’ 34-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football, McCollum was absolutely torched by Davante Adams from start to finish.

Zyon McCollum in coverage tonight:



22 routes

6 targets

6 catches

94 yards

2 touchdowns — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 24, 2025

In McCollum’s defense, the Bucs didn’t have Jamel Dean or Benjamin Morrison in the lineup, so McCollum was ultimately put on an island against one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers over the past decade. But the truth is, McCollum’s struggles extend far beyond the team’s most recent matchup. He’s struggled all season. And the fact this regression is coming off the heels of a significant financial investment from the team, one that will pay him $48 million through 2028, is cause for concern.

Despite these struggles, there’s no doubt that McCollum has all of the physical tools and the right mental makeup to find his groove again. But if he’s going to inspire faith among his coaches, teammates and the fanbase, he’s going to need to rediscover the continually ascending performance that earned him his big new contract in the first place.

Heading into last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. was almost unanimously viewed as the best receiving prospect to enter the league since Ja’Marr Chase. His rookie season wasn’t terrible by any means, as he produced 8 TDs as a rookie, but with under 900 yards receiving in 17 games, he certainly didn’t live up to the hype.

Although Harrison is on pace to put up similar numbers to his rookie season, he is still very young, talented and capable of producing on any given Sunday. Ultimately, this is a great bounce-back opportunity for McCollum to prove he deserves to start at outside corner alongside Jamel Dean. If McCollum struggles again? Not only will it hurt the Bucs’ chances in this football game, but it could result in him losing his starting spot.

Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Budda Baker

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Budda Baker are two of the best veteran safeties in the game. They’re also very similar players. Despite being undersized, both players have consistently demonstrated the instincts, aggressiveness and versatility to be recognized as legitimate game changers on the back end of their respective defenses.

Not only are Baker and Winfield both proven ballhawks with a propensity for creating splash plays for their teams in coverage, but they’re also two of the most ferocious blitzers and tacklers at the safety position. Both players have a high football IQ, exceptional leadership skills, the athleticism to match up with NFL playmakers in any area of the field and a relentless style of play.

Watching AWJ and Budda Baker play in the same game will be a treat for all spectators who enjoy the sport of football. That being said, whichever player makes a bigger imprint on this particular football game will more than likely be on the team that wins this game.

