Buccaneers give great injury news ahead of Cardinals game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have what may be an essential get-right game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. And thankfully, it looks like they'll have plenty of manpower to try and get the win at home.

The Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and they stand at 6-5 with a slim division lead. Tampa Bay has been injured almost all year in various positions, but on Friday, head coach Todd Bowles gave reporters some great news on the injury front as the team prepares for its game.

Todd Bowles confirms Benjamin Morrison (and Rashad Wisdom, still on IR) are the only two players ruled out against the Cardinals. Baker Mayfield is “trending” toward playing, he says. — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 28, 2025

Most Buccaneers players healthy vs. Cardinals

Todd Bowles told reporters that Baker Mayfield, Ben Bredeson, Jamel Dean, Bucky Irving and Haason Reddick are all in play for the Buccaneers on Sunday. The only player not in play is cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out.

The news is huge for Tampa Bay, who will be getting two players back in Irving and Reddick who have been out for an extended period of time and three players, Mayfield, Bredeson and Dean, who have been injured in the short term. Mayfield hasn't missed a game this year, but he suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder against the Rams and was questionable heading into the week.

The news means that Tampa Bay's current 53-man roster, save for Morrison, will be participating in Sunday's game, which is a huge difference from where the Bucs have been in the past. With wideout Jalen McMillan ramping up for a possible return and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey looking to come back from his torn pectoral muscle early, the Bucs could be getting the cavalry back at just the right time toward the end of this year.

The Buccaneers play the Cardinals at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Raymond James Stadium, which will start a Bucs homestand that will see them play three home games in 11 days.

