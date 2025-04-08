$21 million offensive lineman named Buccaneers' biggest free agency loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some changes during the offseason in regards to the roster, but there may not have been a loss larger than center Robert Hainsey.
Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Phillips named Hainsey as the Bucs' biggest loss this offseason.
READ MORE: NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers with athletic South Carolina safety
Hainsey leaves big hole in Bucs offensive line
"Hainsey started at center for the Bucs in 2022 and '23 but was replaced by rookie Graham Barton in 2024. He didn't play much but, based on his previous performance, the Jaguars gave him a three-year, $21 million deal. Tampa Bay bet heavily on Barton. If it was a bad call, losing Hainsey could hurt," Phillips writes.
The Bucs already have Barton in as a replacement for Hainsey, so that softens the blow a little bit, but Tampa will need to replenish its depth at some point during the offseason.
The Buccaneers will have a chance to do that at the 2025 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Hall of Famer reiterates Todd Bowles' message to team
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers legend named top receiver of last 25 years in new ranking
• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion will play in 2025
• Should Buccaneers pursue recently-released Raiders cornerback?
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski speaks on Todd Bowles' coaching style