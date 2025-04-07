Buccaneers legend named top receiver in last 25 years in new ranking
It isn't just Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who know how good Mike Evans is — the rest of the world is catching on, too.
Evans has never failed to catch for 1,000 yards in his 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's going for a 12th to continue his legacy in Tampa Bay. That's not the extent of his appeal, though — Evans is currently second in the NFL in active touchdowns with 106 (behind RB Derrick Henry's 111) and he leads all receivers in that category, besting Davante Adams by three touchdowns. He's been one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL, so it's no surprise that Evans would rank highly on a list of the best pass catchers of the decade.
CBS Sports recently released such a list, going over the top 10 wideouts since the year 2000, and Evans came in at No. 8. He was ranked over Adams (10) and DeAndre Hopkins (9), and he came in just below famed Buccaneers rival Steve Smith Jr. (7).
Here's what writer Bryan DeArdo had to say about Evans' work in his career so far:
"While he may not have some of the accolades other wideouts on this list have, Evans has the record for the most 1,000-yard seasons to begin a career. Evans' 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is tied with the legendary Jerry Rice for most all time. Evans' career also includes a Super Bowl win as a member of the 2020 Buccaneers."
Two former Buccaneers players also appeared on the list. Julio Jones, who played for Tampa Bay for a year in 2022, was ranked No. 4, and Antonio Brown, who was with the team from 2020-21, was ranked No. 3.
Evans' contributions to Tampa Bay's winning seasons lately can't be understated, and he remains both a fantastic wideout and a big contributor to the Tampa Bay community. Evans is ranked No. 8 on this list, but there's a decent argument he could be ranked higher — and he still has some years in him to put on the stats as he readies himself for another campaign in 2025.
