Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski speaks on Todd Bowles' coaching style
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is known for his calm demeanor on the sidelines, both in winning moments and losing efforts. But that doesn't necessarily mean that he's that way outside of games, and plenty of testimonials reflect that.
Just a few days after calling himself a "s--t talker" at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman and former Pats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowksi had a brief, silly discussion on a potential NFL head coach battle royale on their podcast Dudes on Dudes. Todd Bowles came up, of course, and while Edelman called Bowles a "silent assassin", Gronkowski briefly spoke on Bowles after playing in Tampa Bay with him from 2020-21.
"He'll knock you out. He’ll knock some sense into you if he needs to," Gronkowski said. "No doubt about that.”
Players in Tampa Bay have loved Todd Bowles throughout his tenure with the Buccaneers, and many haven't been shy when talking about his intensity as a coach. Gronkowski never played under him as a head coach, having retired the year before Bowles took over, but he was likely around him enough when Bowles was the team's defensive coordinator to know how he operated.
Bowles has had his detractors as a coach, but both current and former players seem to value him and his coaching style. He'll look to use it to improve his team's record for the fourth year in a row as he seeks his fourth-straight NFC South title as Tampa Bay's head coach.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Add Versatile Starter In BucsGameday Mock Draft 3.0
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht sets the record straight on QB Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers shouldn't panic over Baker Mayfield
• Baker Mayfield has become a 'true leader' for Buccaneers
• Popular play invented by Buccaneers' NFC rival still legal — for now