3 Bucs Players Ruled Out, Starting Safety Trending to Return Ahead of Panthers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue to be without one of their offense's biggest contributors on Sunday.
Head coach Todd Bowles spoke with the media on Friday, and he revealed that three Buccaneers players are set to be out — tight end Cade Otton, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has been out since injuring his knee against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. He also mentioned there would be a "few" gametime decisions, including KJ Britt.
Otton's loss remains a big one for Tampa Bay's offense, mainly because of how often he plays when he's healthy. He's only played less than 85% of offensive snaps when he's in twice this year, and there were two games this season where he played 100% of offensive snaps. Now, tight end Payne Durham will fulfill that role, and he played 93% of offensive snaps against the Cowboys last Sunday. With Sterling Shepard also out of the equation, players like Ryan Miller and Trey Palmer will have to step up in the passing game.
There is a bit of good news, though — safety Jordan Whitehead, who was sidelined in Week 12 with a pectoral injury, returned to practice this week, was not mentioned as one of the players who would be out, so he is looking ready for his debut against the Carolina Panthers. While he is still on IR and could be among the game-time decisions Bowles mentioned, he has been a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Thursday and insinuated Tuesday that he is preparing to play.
Paired with Edwards, Tampa Bay almost has their safety corps back in action, with Winfield Jr. still sidelined — he was practicing with trainers on Friday, however, so a return could be imminent.
