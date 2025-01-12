Bucs Gameday

5 Buccaneers Players Get Massive Injury Update Before Commanders Playoff Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the healthiest they've been in some time heading into their Wild Card Weekend playoff game against the Washington Commanders.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to rock n' roll ahead of their Wild Card playoff game against the Washington Commanders.

The Bucs have been missing quite a few players over the course of the last few games, but most of those players came back to practice this week in an effort to get on the field for the playoffs. And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, everyone who was listed as questionable on the team's injury report — tight end Cade Otton, safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards, cornerback Jamel Dean and defensive tackle Logan Hall — are all expected to play against the Commanders, giving the Bucs an almost full house.

This will be the healthiest Tampa Bay has been in a very long time. The Bucs are missing wide receiver Chris Godwin and safety Jordan Whitehead as starters and linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive back Christian Izien as rotational players, but aside from that, this is the closest the team has gotten to the lineup it had in Week 1 when the Buccaneers beat the Commanders 37-20. Now, the two teams will square off again at Raymond James Stadium, but this time, the winner will advance and the loser will stay home for the rest of the season.

The Bucs will face off against the Commanders at 8 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

