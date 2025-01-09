Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Speaks on Jacksonville Jaguars Interview Request
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has turned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense into a monster. His Bucs offense is top five in the league and boasts one of the most vaunted running games in the NFL, so naturally, that turns heads. And with so many head coaching jobs open, at least one team was bound to look his way.
So far, that one team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just fired head coach Doug Pederson after a poor 4-13 season. The Jaguars have requested to interview Coen for their head coaching job — and although quarterback Baker Mayfield would rather not see him go and joked that Coen would have to beat him in a round of golf at TPC Sawgrass for the right to take the interview, he had plenty of great things to say about him and what he could offer a team as a head coach.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it," Mayfield said. "And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
That all sounds good for Jacksonville. Coen could be the man to revamp their offense, but unfortunately for them, he has to beat the Washington Commanders with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in the Wild Card round — and he isn't thinking about being a head coach anywhere at the moment.
Coen was asked about the interview on Thursday, and he stressed that he's solely focused on preparing for Washington this Sunday.
"That's not really part of the mindset right now," Coen said Thursday. "If that comes up, that'll be next week after this stuff's done. The No. 1 mindset is to go win this game."
Coen said that the Jaguars are the only team to have requested an interview with him so far, and that he hasn't spoken to them yet. And while he's excited to even be listed among other potential candidates for jobs like this, he still isn't spending any time daydreaming about it with such a big game on the line.
"It's an honor to even be in that category," Coen said. "But that hasn't been something I've worked on much over the last few days. It's an honor, but it's not something worth thinking about at the moment."
The game he is thinking about will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday when the Bucs defend their home turf against the Commanders for a chance to head to the Divisional Round.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
