Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Named AP First Team All-Pro for 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed left tackle Tristan Wirfs to a massive five-year, $140,600,000 million contract in the offseason. And in 2024, he proved why he was worth it.
Wirfs had a dominant season at left tackle just two years after switching positions from the right side, and he wasn't only a great left tackle in 2024 — he was the best. The Associated Press revealed their All-Pro votes on Friday, and Tristan Wirfs was named as the First Team left tackle.
Wirfs becomes the first player to ever win the award at both left and right tackle. The award is Wirfs' third All-Pro overall, winning a First Team nod in 2021 and a Second Team nod in 2022 at right tackle. Wirfs was the only Buccaneers player on either the First Team or Second Team — Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and defensive tackle Vita Vea, among others, also received votes.
"It's outstanding. It says a lot about him and his work ethic, his character," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wirfs' honor Friday. "He did a heck of a job at right tackle. I know he was skeptical about left tackle, but he dove in with both feet and has a great attitude."
Wirfs will put his NFL-best skills into action on Sunday, when the Buccaneers face off against the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. for the right to play in the Divisional Round.
