Alabama star linebacker continually linked to Buccaneers despite recent injury
A need is a need, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly need another inside linebacker. But how long are they willing to wait to get one?
That's going to be the question when it comes to Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell, whose name has been linked with the Bucs quite often. That makes sense in a vacuum, as he's extremely athletic and can rush the passer as well, but a recent surgery to his labrum after the NFL Combine has left many wondering what his return timetable would be. If he were to miss rookie minicamp or training camp, that could potentially hurt his development at the NFL level, so teams will have to be cautious.
Despite that hiccup, Campbell is still getting linked to the Buccaneers quite frequently. ESPN recently released a new draft roundtable, and there were some interesting tidbits from its insiders. The first came from analyst Field Yates, who named Campbell and the Bucs as a good "team-prospect fit" for this upcoming draft.
"Tampa Bay retained franchise icon Lavonte David for another year, and he'd be the ideal mentor for Campbell to learn from. Campbell — my No. 18 prospect — would also fill an important hole alongside David, giving the Bucs a legitimate three-down linebacker who checks every box required at the position. And few coaches love to dial up a blitz more than Todd Bowles, who would surely maximize Campbell's underrated pass-rush skills (both as a blitzer and off the edge). Campbell finished last season with 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 12 run stops, 5 sacks and an interception."
The reasoning makes sense. Campbell would have a lot to learn from someone like Lavonte David, and his versatility could be just what this Buccaneers defense needs going forward in 2025. But there's more — despite Campbell's injury, analyst Jordan Reid believes he won't get past Jason Licht in this NFL Draft.
"Campbell is my top-ranked linebacker and No. 14 player overall, and his stock is worth watching," Reid wrote. "But I still think his floor is the Buccaneers at No. 19."
Time will tell if Campbell's injury will hinder his draft stock — and whether or not Todd Bowles is willing to have his first round pick miss some time. But until then, the speculation will continue, and there seems to be quite a bit of smoke linking these two parties together.
