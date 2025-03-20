Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thankful to have Tristan Wirfs as a mainstay on their offensive line.
Wirfs, 26, has grown each year with the Bucs, and now he is among the elite players in the league. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox conducted a fantasy draft with non-quarterbacks and veterans. Wirfs came in at No. 2 behind Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Wirfs goes No. 2
"Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tristan Wirfs is only 26 and has been a first-team All-Pro at right and left tackle. He played on Baker Mayfield's blind side this past season and was ranked first among all tackles in pass blocking by Pro Football Focus," Knox wrote.
"In 2020, the Browns whiffed by taking Jedrick Wills Jr. over Wirfs. They get a chance to correct that mistake in this hypothetical redraft."
Wirfs has the potential to continue improving, and the Bucs should be able to benefit from his growth as the team looks to win its third consecutive NFC South title.
