Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tristan Wirfs has a case to be the best offensive lineman in the league.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thankful to have Tristan Wirfs as a mainstay on their offensive line.

Wirfs, 26, has grown each year with the Bucs, and now he is among the elite players in the league. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox conducted a fantasy draft with non-quarterbacks and veterans. Wirfs came in at No. 2 behind Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs against the Miami Dolphins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs against the Miami Dolphins. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Wirfs goes No. 2

"Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tristan Wirfs is only 26 and has been a first-team All-Pro at right and left tackle. He played on Baker Mayfield's blind side this past season and was ranked first among all tackles in pass blocking by Pro Football Focus," Knox wrote.

"In 2020, the Browns whiffed by taking Jedrick Wills Jr. over Wirfs. They get a chance to correct that mistake in this hypothetical redraft."

Wirfs has the potential to continue improving, and the Bucs should be able to benefit from his growth as the team looks to win its third consecutive NFC South title.

Jeremy Brener
