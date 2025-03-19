Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few needs to address this draft, but perhaps two of the biggest ones are linebacker and cornerback — two positions the Bucs still need after free agency. One linebacker prospect has been commonly mocked to the Bucs to fix this, but some recent news might give them pause.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell has been seen by many to be a solution to Tampa Bay's many defensive problems — per Mock Draft Database, Campbell is the most commonly-mocked player to the Buccaneers this mock draft season. Last year at Alabama, Campbell racked up 55 solo tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He would be a strong addition to the room with his athleticism, but he's also facing injury, per ESPN's Jordan Reid.
Reid reported Wednesday that Campbell had surgery for a torn labrum after the NFL Combine.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis also had surgery on his shoulder after aggravating a previous injury in 2024, and he's set to return in 2025. Campbell could play with him, if the Buccaneers draft him, but an injury may make teams give him some second thought.
That being said, teams likely already knew about this at the NFL Combine, and Campbell has been shooting up boards regardless. So if the Buccaneers do want him, they may still have to trade up in the first round regardless.
