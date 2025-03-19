Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
Colorado Football is continuing to grow its Tampa Bay Buccaneers connections.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called plays in Tampa Bay from 2019-22 and won a Super Bowl with the team while coaching Tom Brady, but after being fired ahead of the 2023 season, he hasn't gotten any work. He interviewed for the New England Patriots' head coaching job this offseason, but didn't get it, so he's still been looking to get back into coaching since leaving the program.
Now, it seems like he's back in it at the college level. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Leftwich has accepted a job with the Colorado Buffaloes helmed by head coach Deion Sanders. It's unknown exactly what role Leftwich is in for Colorado.
Leftwich is another big name to join the coaching staff at Colorado under Sanders. Sanders also hired Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp as a Senior Quality Control Analyst last year, and now, Leftwich will join him at Colorado.
The Buffaloes had a strong year in 2024, going 9-4 and 7-2 in the conference. They made the Alamo Bowl under Sanders and his son Shedeur at quarterback, but the team got soundly defeated 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl to BYU. Leftwich will have the opportunity to coach new Colorado signal caller Julian Lewis, a five-star recruit set to replace Shedeur Sanders under center.
