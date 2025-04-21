Analyst believes Texas star fits Buccaneers defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a few days away from the NFL Draft, where they will add the latest group of rookies to their team.
One of those players will likely be a defensive back, and it could be Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, who ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes fits the Bucs.
Barron to the Bucs?
"Cornerback Jahdae Barron (Texas) is an ideal Todd Bowles defensive back: inside and out versatility, highly instinctive and productive in zone coverage, successful tackling in space. He's a bit redundant with 2024 third-rounder Tykee Smith, who had a lovely rookie season, but that's the thing about blitz-heavy defenses like Bowles' — you want redundant players to make it harder for opposing offenses to diagnose who is doing what," Solak writes.
Barron will likely be chosen on the first night of the draft, which is set to take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
