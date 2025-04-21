Bucs Gameday

Analyst believes Texas star fits Buccaneers defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could select one of the best defenders from the Lone Star State.

Jeremy Brener

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a few days away from the NFL Draft, where they will add the latest group of rookies to their team.

One of those players will likely be a defensive back, and it could be Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, who ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes fits the Bucs.

Arizona State tight end Chamon Metayer misses a catch under pressure from Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron.
Arizona State tight end Chamon Metayer misses a catch under pressure from Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barron to the Bucs?

"Cornerback Jahdae Barron (Texas) is an ideal Todd Bowles defensive back: inside and out versatility, highly instinctive and productive in zone coverage, successful tackling in space. He's a bit redundant with 2024 third-rounder Tykee Smith, who had a lovely rookie season, but that's the thing about blitz-heavy defenses like Bowles' — you want redundant players to make it harder for opposing offenses to diagnose who is doing what," Solak writes.

Barron will likely be chosen on the first night of the draft, which is set to take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

