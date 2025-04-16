Buccaneers rival Saints predicted to trade for new QB
The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to add to their roster through the collegiate ranks. While moves can still be made during this time in free agency and via trade, it doesn't seem as though the Bucs will be doing much in either market.
While Tampa Bay might not be active, one of their NFC South rivals most certainly could be.
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bit of a quarterback problem, as it was recently reported that starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a significant shoulder injury that is putting his availability for the start of the 2025 season in jeopardy. If this is the case, the Saints would be looking at either starting Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener to begin the season.
This issue is exactly why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes that New Orleans could look to acquire Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and a 2025 fifth-round pick for a 2025 fourth-round pick in return.
Levis has had ups and downs in his short career with the Titans, and with them currently holding the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, all signs point towards them taking former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Levis has had issues turning the ball over and clearly isn't the Titans' quarterback of the future.
Tennessee hasn't openly said they are willing to move on from Levis, but it would make sense to get what you can for him, especially if they do decide to go with Ward with the first overall pick.
Levis won't necessarily change things for New Orleans, as he could even be seen as a downgrade from someone like Rattler. However, he does have plenty of starting experience and could see a shift in his play after getting a fresh start.
