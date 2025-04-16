Buccaneers legend points out positions of need in 2025 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just over a week away from beginning their journey into the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers have done a solid job of building the roster through the draft under general manager Jason Licht and the goal hasn't changed this offseason.
There are a lot of different ways the franchise could lean at No. 19 overall. The Buccaneers have needs on both sides of the ball which might create an interesting scenario on draft night.
One of the top players in franchise history knows what he'd be looking for if he was in the war room. During an exclusive interview with CasinoBeat, Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber offered his opinion on where Tampa Bay has the biggest holes going into the draft.
Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Slot wide receivers
Barber believes the Buccaneers have to improve on defense. In particular, he sees a need at cornerback, safety, and defensive end.
“They need to get better on the second level of their defense. Whether that’s corners playing better, whether that’s safeties playing better or whether that’s influenced by getting a pass rush, which is sometimes non-existent for the Bucs,” Barber said to D.J. Siddiqi. “I think that’s where you start on that side of the ball, and I’m sure that’ll be the emphasis this offseason, draft and preseason. They signed Haason Reddick for a reason on a one-year deal, he can prove it and he could provide something that really hasn’t been there the past couple years.”
Barber went on to note that Licht and the front office are in the hunt for players they believe possess the potential to have long-term careers with the Buccaneers. He pointed out Chris Godwin as an example of someone who chose to stick with the franchise over making more money elsewhere.
It's important to find someone who fits the culture in round one.
“They want guys that want to be in Tampa, but want to play football away from all those distractions so start there, especially in the first round. You don’t want to miss it in the first round," Barber said. "It's hard for me to say who they’re going to take, but if it was me, I’m definitely looking at corner, definitely looking at edge rusher.”
Barber also thinks Tampa Bay should explore the possibility of investing in an outside linebacker. Lavonte David has been a stalwart for the Buccaneers for over a decade but he isn't going to be around forever.
“It wouldn’t hurt at some point in this draft to find an inside linebacker,” Barber said. “Lavonte is 35 years old, he’s going into year 14. At some point he’s going to have to find somebody to mentor to take over his position. I don’t think there’s an inside linebacker that you take in the first round there, but I would go that route as well.”
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
