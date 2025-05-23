Analyst pushes back on Buccaneers’ first-round pick criticism
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the second half of the offseason, where the team can figure out what their biggest roster holes are.
The team had a chance to take a cornerback in the first round of the draft, but the Bucs opted for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka instead with the No. 19 overall pick.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine broke down the decision to go with Egbuka instead of a player at a different position of need.
Bucs justified for taking Emeka Egbuka
"It's hard to criticize the Buccaneers for taking Emeka Egbuka in the first round. He's a polished prospect with a high floor and a long track record of production at wide receiver factory Ohio State," Ballentine wrote.
"The Bucs didn't necessarily need a receiver after re-signing Chris Godwin this offseason. While going the best player available route has merit, there is a cost-benefit analysis to be done with each pick. In this case, building on a strength cost the Bucs the opportunity to cross a need off their list."
"Specifically, the Bucs didn't come away from the draft with a promising pass-rusher or a linebacker to pair with and eventually replace Lavonte David. Both would have made it easier to feel good about the future of Todd Bowles' defense.
"They did, however, get aggressive in addressing the cornerback position by doubling up and taking Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in the second and third rounds respectively."
The Bucs are likely pleased with their decision as they embark on the second half of the offseason.
