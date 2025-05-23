Bucs Gameday

Analyst pushes back on Buccaneers’ first-round pick criticism

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were criticized for taking Emeka Egbuka instead of a positional need.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the second half of the offseason, where the team can figure out what their biggest roster holes are.

The team had a chance to take a cornerback in the first round of the draft, but the Bucs opted for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka instead with the No. 19 overall pick.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine broke down the decision to go with Egbuka instead of a player at a different position of need.

READ MORE: Two Buccaneers veterans named top players 30 or older

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championshi
.Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bucs justified for taking Emeka Egbuka

"It's hard to criticize the Buccaneers for taking Emeka Egbuka in the first round. He's a polished prospect with a high floor and a long track record of production at wide receiver factory Ohio State," Ballentine wrote.

"The Bucs didn't necessarily need a receiver after re-signing Chris Godwin this offseason. While going the best player available route has merit, there is a cost-benefit analysis to be done with each pick. In this case, building on a strength cost the Bucs the opportunity to cross a need off their list."

"Specifically, the Bucs didn't come away from the draft with a promising pass-rusher or a linebacker to pair with and eventually replace Lavonte David. Both would have made it easier to feel good about the future of Todd Bowles' defense.

"They did, however, get aggressive in addressing the cornerback position by doubling up and taking Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in the second and third rounds respectively."

The Bucs are likely pleased with their decision as they embark on the second half of the offseason.

READ MORE: Arizona Cardinals sign former Buccaneers starter

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers star makes hypothetical Olympic flag football dream team

• Buccaneers have one massive game on upcoming schedule

•﻿ Buccaneers can continue to stop Eagles' famous 'tush push' play

• Former Buccaneers exec, current Raiders GM explains Tampa Bay's drafting success

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.