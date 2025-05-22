Two Buccaneers veterans named top players 30 or older
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a young core at the center of their football team, but that doesn't mean they don't have some veterans to help steer the ship.
Two of those veterans have taken very different paths to get where they are. One of them, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, has played with Tampa Bay his entire career and netted 11-straight seasons with 1,000 yards or more. The other, quarterback Baker Mayfield, has been in the NFL for seven years but has only played two seasons with the Bucs so far. That being said, both have been a huge part of Tampa Bay's recent successes, and that's being recognized.
Pro Football Focus recently put out their list of the top 30 players who are 30 years old or older, and both Evans (31) and Mayfield (30) both made the list. Evans came in at No. 10, while Mayfield clocked in at No. 25.
Here's what writer Dalton Wasserman said about Evans, who was ranked right below the Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson and right above the Chicago Bears' Joe Thuney:
"Evans recorded his 11th straight 1,000-yard season in 2024 and looked as sharp as ever doing it. Despite dealing with injuries, he posted a 90.2 receiving grade, the second highest of his career and tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for fourth among qualified wide receivers."
Mayfield, meanwhile, slotted in below Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews and above Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.
"Mayfield closed out his 20s with the best season of his career. His 85.9 PFF grade in 2024 ranked sixth among quarterbacks, and he finished top-five in yards per attempt, passing touchdowns and adjusted completion percentage. With a strong supporting cast in Tampa Bay, he’s set up well for continued success in 2025."
Both players are likely to have a bit left in the tank heading into 2025, and their combo put up some serious numbers last year. Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns, and 11 of them went to Evans despite Evans missing three games. If the two are able to maintain that chemistry, Tampa Bay's offense will be in good hands once again.
