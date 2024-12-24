Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Cowboys

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Jerry World in Week 16 in an effort to maintain their lead in the NFC South with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, but unfortunately, the Bucs came out slow and could never rebound, eventually dropping the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys 26-24.
While the offense wasn't quite their usual selves, the defense, who performed above expectation in Week 15 against the Chargers, once again returned to the mean. The defense struggled to contain CeeDee Lamb early in the game before he sparingly saw the field in the second half, and while containing the Cowboys' rushing attack, Tampa Bay allowed Cooper Rush to have a great game.
The Bucs' defense did well against the Cowboys on third down, but they couldn't create any turnovers and only sacked Rush once on the night after being put in less-than-ideal situations due to turnovers of their own, compounded with not winning the field position battle.
The Bucs will have to win out and hope for the Falcons to lose one of their final two games if they hope to win the division for a fourth straight season. Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, per Pro Football Focus:
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) moves away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.6
2. DT Greg Gaines
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) celebrate after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.1
3. DT Calijah Kancey
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.0
4. MLB J.J. Russell
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 66.9
Lowest Graded:
1. MLB Lavonte David
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) catches a touchdown pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.5
2. CB Zyon McCollum
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.9
3. FS Christian Izien
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.0
T-5. CB Jamel Dean
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 57.4
T-5. OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 57.4
