Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans named top NFL duo
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a great thing going at quarterback and wide receiver, and their big offensive duo is ready to light up the stat sheets again in 2024.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield came to Tampa Bay in 2023, and he inherited a stellar wide receiving room after winning the starting job from quarterback Kyle Trask. He's made the most of life with wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, throwing 69 regular-season touchdowns over his last two years. 24 of those touchdowns have gone to Mike Evans, and as a result, the duo is being recognized as one of the NFL's best.
Pro Football Focus ranked its top QB/WR duos in the NFL in a recent article, and writer Trevor Sikkema ranked Mayfield and Evans No. 5 in the league. The duo came in one rank behind the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin and one rank above the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Here's what Sikkema had to say about Tampa Bay's biggest duo:
"Mayfield and Evans both ranked near the top 10 of their respective position rankings heading into the season, with Evans at No. 9 and Mayfield coming at No. 13. Since Mayfield arrived in Tampa Bay in 2023, his 22 big-time throws when targeting Evans are tied for the second most among duos in these rankings, behind only Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Mayfield-to-Evans has also produced 2,259 yards over the past two years, which ranks third on this list."
Evans was able to put up his 11th-straight 1,000-yard season in 2024, continuing his streak, and Mayfield put up a career year with 41 passing touchdowns in the regular season. If new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard can continue prior tenant Liam Coen's success, the two could stay at the top of the NFL pantheon in 2025.
