Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may still be fighting through the final stretch of the regular season, but the conversation around wide receiver Mike Evans has already shifted toward his looming free agency.

The veteran continues to prove he is one of the most reliable and productive receivers of his generation, earning recognition once again from Pro Football Focus.

Pro Football Focus had Evans named as one of the highest graded free agents heading into the offseason, reinforcing just how valuable he remains even after battling injury in 2025.

Buccaneers star still dominating at an elite level

PFF highlighted Evans’ sustained excellence over his 11 year career, noting how he continues to produce in ways few receivers in the league can match.

“Evans remains a future Hall of Famer even as he works back from the collarbone injury that paused a season that was once again looking promising. He's earned a 70.0 plus grade in every full year since entering the league in 2014 — clearing 80.0 seven times — and posted a career best 90.4 mark in 2024 while racking up 1096 yards and 12 touchdowns.”

As Tampa Bay works to stay in the NFC playoff picture, Evans’ status and potential return next year will be a central storyline. The Buccaneers offense looks different without him, and his presence has consistently elevated the team for more than a decade.

“Even with this year's downtime, his contested catch résumé holds firm, with a 55.4 percent contested catch rate since 2023 that ranks 16th among receivers with 100 or more targets.”

Evans’ consistency has made him one of the safest bets at wide receiver for more than a decade. Even with his collarbone injury this season, he still grades out as one of the best players in football when he is on the field.

What this means for Tampa Bay moving forward

Tampa Bay is heading into a tricky offseason, and Evans’ contract situation will be near the top of the organization’s priority list. The Buccaneers have several key decisions to make, but letting a Hall of Fame-caliber wideout walk is never ideal.

Evans is still the No. 1 option in the Buccaneers' passing attack. His ability to win deep, convert in the red zone and dominate in contested catch situations opens up the entire offense. The Bucs saw firsthand how much the offense needed him during his time away this year.

The front office also knows what Evans means to the culture of the locker room and the identity of the franchise. He has been the face of Tampa Bay football since 2014 and continues to play at an elite level. There will be a strong market if he reaches free agency, but Tampa Bay will have every reason to make retaining him a top priority.

