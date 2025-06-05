NFL analyst delivers bold take on Buccaneers rookie receivers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started and ended their 2025 draft class with a wide receiver.
Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka was taken in the first round, while Oregon wideout Tez Johnson was grabbed in the seventh.
Though Egbuka is considered to be one of the top rookies in the league, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski thinks there's a chance Johnson could have as large of an impact as his first-round teammate.
Johnson could be better than Egbuka
"The idea of a seventh-round draft pick outplaying a first-round selection falls under the bold prediction category. Then again, Tez Johnson isn't a typical seventh-round pick," Sobleski wrote. "Johnson was one of college football's most dynamic playmakers over the last two seasons, with a total of 169 catches for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdown grabs. Johnson will have to make a positive impression on special teams before cracking a deep wide receiver rotation."
"... How can Johnson even consider the possibility of outplaying Egbuka, who the team selected with this year's 19th overall pick?" Sobleski questioned. "The Ohio State product was the most polished route-runner in this year's class. But he's not viewed as an overly explosive receiving threat."
"Johnson may not have tested particularly well, but he's lighting in a bottle when it comes to creating separation and shaking defenders in short areas. He can make plays all over the field, which should garner him more and more opportunities as the season progresses," Sobleski added. "A slight frame (5'10", 154 lbs) and somewhat disappointing 40-yard dash aren't enough to say the electricity seen at the college level can't translate to the pros."
Johnson and Egbuka will participate in the Bucs' mandatory minicamp next week.
