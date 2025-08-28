Buccaneers have big reasons for optimism as regular season nears
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be happy with what they have been able to accomplish in the preseason.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded all 32 teams for their preseason efforts and gave the Buccaneers a "B."
"The Bucs defense was the story through the first two weeks of the preseason, notching a total of six turnovers against the Titans and Steelers," Sullivan wrote.
"While they didn't record a turnover in the finale, that was a game largely represented by reserves. On offense, Baker Mayfield didn't play a snap this preseason, but key figures within the offense flashed. Running back Bucky Irving only logged 12 yards on eight carries, but popped in the receiving game with a nifty over-the-shoulder touchdown reception against the Steelers. Meanwhile, first-round wideout Emeka Egbuka has been the darling of the summer and had two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in preseason action."
Buccaneers can build off of preseason success
The Bucs are going into the season with some optimism and momentum thanks to a successful preseason.
While there were some low moments, especially in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at home, the Bucs look ready to conquer the gauntlet of the regular season.
The Bucs have the potential to be one of the top teams in the NFC this season, so they cannot afford to waste any opportunities when games pop up week after week over the next few months.
If the Bucs can remain focused on the task at hand, they should be one of the best teams in the league.
The Bucs will now begin preparing for their Week 1 season-opening matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
