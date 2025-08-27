What Saints are getting from Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seeing their former wide receiver join a division rival in the New Orleans Saints.
Trey Palmer, a sixth-round pick by the Bucs in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been claimed off waivers by the Saints.
Palmer heads to Saints
The Bucs liked Palmer and what he brought in his two seasons with the team. He had 49 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Tampa, but it was clear he wasn't part of the team's future plans.
Tampa selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round out of Ohio State in April's NFL Draft before double-dipping at the position to take Tez Johnson out of Oregon in the seventh round to close out the draft class.
Even with Jalen McMillan heading to injured reserve with a neck injury, the Bucs were able to keep seven wideouts without Palmer. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Kameron Johnson and Ryan Miller also made the 53-man roster alongside the pair of rookies.
Palmer should be excited about his new opportunity with the Saints. He will be closer to home in his native Louisiana and have a chance to compete in a wide receiver room.
Palmer joins a position group that already has Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, recent trade acquisition Devaughn Vele, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Mason Tipton. He will have a chance to make an impact as a young receiver amidst a group of veterans, so that should be a positive development for his career.
The Saints will also play the Bucs twice this season, so his knowledge of the team will help New Orleans prepare for game plans against Tampa.
Palmer will have a chance to face his former team on Oct. 26 in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome.
