Bleacher Report Picks Buccaneers UDFA Most Likely to Make 2024 Roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning almost 80% of their production from the 2023 NFL season, but they still were able to add other pieces through free agency and the NFL draft that will be looked upon to help them improve off their successful 2023.
Following the draft teams are also able to dip into the undrafted free agency pool of players that didn't hear their name called throughout the seven rounds of the draft.
The Buccaneers were able to add a few pieces this way, and according to Bleacher Report, one Bucs' UDFA will have a pretty great shot at making their roster.
"Versatility remains king in today's NFL.
While Kalen DeLoach could be classified as a tweener, thus muddying his initial projection, the former Florida State standout has the instincts and coverage ability to wear multiple hats for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.
Last spring, Tampa Bay struck gold by adding hybrid corner/safety Christian Izien post-draft. DeLoach would give Tampa another versatile skill set to roam at varying depths this fall."
The likelihood of DeLoach coming in immediately and carving out a role within the linebacker room seems a bit daunting, but with the passion that he plays with along with the development he received at FSU should allow for him to at least see the field in some capacity for the Bucs in 2024.
He will need to add some weight to his frame to compete highly at the NFL level, while also maintaining his speed and skillset that ultimately provided extremely useful for his collegiate team. DeLoach was always around the ball and led by example, so even just having a guy who loves ball and can be seen as an asset in the locker room will go a long way in him earning a spot on the Bucs' 53-man.
