Buccaneers Have One Of NFL's Most Consistent Rosters Heading Into 2024
Having a consistent roster year-in and year-out can be either good or bad, depending on the circumstances. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that remains to be seen, but they certainly are among the most consistent teams in the NFL heading into 2024.
Over the Cap put together a chart showcasing which NFL teams have retained the most players from their 2023 roster to 2024 (including the practice squad), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained 79.5% of their roster from last year — good for the second-most in the NFL behind the Green Bay Packers.
Tampa Bay certainly made an effort to retain a lot of its players. It brought back massive free agents in Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, and the team also made sure to re-sign other key players like Lavonte David and put the tag on Antoine Winfield Jr. Even the newcomers are familiar, as the Bucs brought back safety Jordan Whitehead after he played for two years in New York with the Jets.
Whether or not that's a good thing, though, remains to be seen. Tampa Bay did build some momentum at the end of 2023, but the team still went 9-8 and only barely made the playoffs — that was led by an impressive run in the playoffs, though, so with additions in the draft and depth in free agency, the Bucs might be able to continue with that momentum and field a really strong team next year.
