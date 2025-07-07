Buccaneers OC named head coaching candidate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seen their last two offensive coordinators hired away for head coaching vacancies.
Dave Canales went to the Carolina Panthers and Liam Coen headed up north to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Josh Grizzard has the unfortunate chance to keep the trend going.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed Grizzard as one of eight coordinators around the league with a chance to go to a head coaching job.
Grizzard has head coach potential
"Josh Grizzard could be the next Buccaneers offensive coordinator in line for a big opportunity elsewhere. At 35, he's younger than Canales, 44, and Coen, 39, but he's been in the league since 2017, when he held an offensive quality control position with the Miami Dolphins," Moton wrote.
"In Miami, Grizzard took on various roles under three different regimes, with head coaches Adam Gase, Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel, which illustrates his value to coaching staffs. Last year in Tampa Bay, Grizzard served as the passing game coordinator. So, his familiarity with the passing attack could help him get the Buccaneers off to a quick offensive start despite his play-calling inexperience."
Baker Mayfield already has a strong rapport with Grizzard, which helps his chances of leading a strong offense.
If Grizzard can keep the Bucs offense among the top units in the league, he could be getting an interview or two from a team in need of a head coach next winter.
Grizzard and the Bucs are back in the building for training camp later this month.
