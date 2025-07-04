New list ranks Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield among best in NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been doubted plenty during his time with the Bucs, but he's becoming a bit too hard to ignore.
Mayfield had a comeback year in 2023, throwing 28 touchdowns and nabbing a playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he doubled his production in 2024 — Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns and completed an excellent 71.4% of his passes, which helped make the Bucs a top-five offensive unit last season. Now, he's gearing up to do it again in 2025, and he's beginning to truly earn the respect of pundits and analysts all across the league.
That is indeed the case in a new FOX Sports ranking of the top 10 QBs in the NFL heading into 2025. Mayfield made the list, clocking in at an impressive seventh place right ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and right below the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff.
Here's what FOX Sports had to say about Mayfield:
"Mayfield is coming off a career season. He rediscovered his footing in the NFL in 2023 and then broke out in 2024, completing 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Buccaneers back to the playoffs. While Mayfield will be without one of his top weapons in Chris Godwin to start the season, Tampa Bay drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They also have elite pass-catching options on the perimeter and in the backfield in Mike Evans and Bucky Irving."
Mayfield will have a wealth of weapons in 2025. The Bucs may boast the best receiving room in the NFL, with players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard joined by new draft picks Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson. Additionally, the Bucs only started Bucky Irving halfway through the year last year, and the electric running back could do even more damage with a full slate of reps next year — all of that is great news for Mayfield, who has almost everything he needs to produce once again in 2025.
There is one caveat that could slow him down, though. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen left the team to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and new OC Josh Grizzard will be Mayfield's third offensive coordinator in three years. Grizzard was on Tampa Bay's staff last year, though, so the offense should remain familiar in its terminology and general operation and Mayfield shouldn't have to learn too many new tricks.
The NFL is on break at the moment, but Mayfield and the rest of the team will get back to work during Training Camp on July 23rd.
