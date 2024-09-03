Buccaneers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 vs. Commanders
The time for talk is over. Week 1 of the NFL season is nigh upon us.
The season will start Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens and will continue Friday when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, but for most of the league, action will start on Sunday — and that includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll face off against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. for their first home opener since 2021.
As such, with the game so close at hand, the depth chart for Week 1 has arrived. And while it's different from the first one that we got in training camp, there shouldn't be any surprises for any Bucs fans who have been paying attention.
There are a few changes. Graham Barton is now listed at starting center over incumbent Robert Hainsey, and Jalen McMillan gets the nod as WR3 over Trey Palmer. With wideout Deven Thompkins gone, Palmer now takes punt return duty, and for the brand new kickoff rules, rookie running back Bucky Irving and second-year player Sean Tucker will helm the kick return team. Finally, rookie defensive back Tykee Smith is set to start at nickel corner.
These moves were all expected, with most of them forseeable even in training camp. Still, it's nice to have confirmation of Tampa Bay's starting squad heading into this game and it will be interesting to see what its young players can do in 2024.
