The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2025 season as one of the most hyped teams, mainly due to the amount of weapons they possessed on the offensive side of the ball.

With the addition of Emeka Egbuka in the draft, the Bucs now had four legit playmakers on the outside in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Egbuka, and that doesn't even account for Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker in the backfield.

Unfortunately, that dream didn't last long for the Bucs as McMillan went down with a gruesome-looking injury in the Bucs' second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What was originally thought of as a lesser injury to his neck became more, and even almost cost McMillan his career. Now, after having returned to the field in Week 15 for the first time, McMillan is speaking out about how grueling a time it was throughout the rehab process.

Jalen McMillan talks about coming out of a “dark” time after his injury — he says that his doctor told him he was almost paralyzed when he fell on his neck in preseason: pic.twitter.com/QsSho69P3q — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 15, 2025

"I mean it was dark for me at first," McMillan said. "The doctors said I almost got paralyzed, so that scared me a little bit. And there was doubt, too, because I didn't know if I was gonna be playing again.. but then a mode switched, and I was able to wake up, do positive things, celebrate small wins throughout the day. It took a lot."

McMillan battled and came away on top

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Nobody ever wants to have to go through what McMillan had to. Football is a physical game, but it can be taken from you at a moment's notice. It's hard not to find yourself in a dark place of depression as McMillan found himself when the one thing you've worked your whole life for is dangling in the balance.

McMillan was able to battle and come through on the other side, even after being told he was extremely close to being paralyzed. It's a win for everyone, but especially McMillan, who has already returned to the game he loves and cherishes.

In McMillan's first game back after months of rehabilitation in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, Baker Mayfield found him early for an almost touchdown, where he took his first big shot since his return. He took it on the chin and bounced up completely fine, showcasing that he is ready for the big stage once again. McMillan finished the game with two catches for 38 yards.

McMillan had a strong rookie season, posting 37 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns, seven of which came during the Bucs' final five-game stretch of the 2024 season. Now that he is back in the fold, Mayfield and the Bucs will have plenty of weapons at their disposal, and McMillan will look to end the year strong and catapult it into the future.

