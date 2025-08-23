Buccaneers sign cornerback a day before their final preseason game, but will he play?
As the Buccaneers head into their final preseason game of the season, they are hurting for bodies at the cornerback position.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles announced starters will be resting on Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills, and with Benjamin Morrison still nursing an injury, the Bucs are down four corners right off the bat. Include players like Josh Hayes, Tyrek Funderburk and Bryce Hall, all dealing with minor injuries, and the depth at cornerback goes from slim to none.
To combat against the fatigue, the Bucs announced on Friday the addition of veteran cornerback Tre Avery.
Will new Buccaneers CB Tre Avery play vs. Buffalo Bills?
With just three healthy cornerbacks, Funderburk and Hall are expected to play despite being banged up, Avery is set to do something most players don't do in preseason — play in a game without practicing with his new team. With just a walkthrough to get acclimated, it's not known how much Avery will play, but he'll have to rely on his experience in the league to try and make enough plays to get a look at a potential practice squad spot. He will likely lean heavily on his former Rutgers teammate Christian Izien as he tries to cram as much of the Bucs playbook and game plan before Saturday night.
The 5'11", 185-pound corner entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. Since then, Avery has played in 38 career games with five starts. Over three seasons with the Titans, Avery racked up 65 tackles (three for loss), 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was waived late last season and claimed by the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August, and he signed with the New England Patriots. Avery played in two preseason games with the Patriots, tallying four tackles and a pass defensed, before being waived on Tuesday.
To make room for Avery on the roster, the Bucs waived wide receiver Jaden Smith with an undisclosed injury designation. If Smith clears waivers, he will revert to the Bucs' injured reserve, where he can either stay there for the season as he heals up or (the most likely scenario) come to terms on an injury settlement. Smith joined the Bucs in their second week of camp and played in both preseason games, recording one catch for nine yards on two targets.
