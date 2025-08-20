Bucs have one glaring depth issue in a unit that struggled last season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the season with one glaring depth issue in a spot that burned them last season: the defensive backs.
The Buccaneers' defensive backs struggled significantly last year as well as losing some key free agents this off season.
Now in training camp, Injuries and absences have piled up before the season even kicks off, and it’s already raising questions about how reliable this group for Tampa will be when games actually matter.
Who’s missing right now for the Buccaneers?
It’s one thing to be cautious in camp, but it’s another when half the room isn’t even practicing. Here’s the rundown of players sidelined at the moment:
- Benjamin Morrison
- Tykee Smith
- Christian Izien
- Tyrek Funderburk
- Josh Hayes
That’s a long list of names, and some of them were expected to play meaningful snaps in 2025. For depth guys like Funderburk and Hayes, this was supposed to be their opportunity to lock down roster spots on special teams or as rotational players. Instead, the coaches are left with an even thinner pool to evaluate.
For a unit that didn’t exactly inspire confidence last season, it’s not the start you want to see.
Why this is a problem
The Buccaneers' secondary struggled in 2024, with breakdowns in coverage and inconsistent tackling. Now, without Carlton Davis around, the pressure is squarely on Jamel Dean to stay healthy and lead a younger cornerback group. Benjamin Morrison, the rookie, was drafted to be part of the long-term solution, but he needs reps to adjust to NFL speed. It will be hard to get reps while being sidelined.
At safety, the situation isn’t much better. Christian Izien and Tykee Smith were expected to help solidify the slot and hybrid roles, but their absence leaves Tampa Bay scrambling for answers. Chemistry is crucial in the secondary, and defensive coordinators Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote need these guys on the field to build trust before Week 1.
When almost every projected contributor is dealing with something, it highlights just how thin this room really is.
What the Buccaneers can do
Tampa Bay has a couple of options. They can lean on rookies and undrafted free agents to step up in camp, or they can keep an eye on free agency and potential veteran cuts in the coming weeks. Injuries are part of training camp, but when they pile up in one position group, it forces a team to reevaluate its depth chart.
The Buccaneers don’t need to panic just yet, but the warning signs are there. If this secondary doesn’t get healthier soon, it could once again be the weak spot that holds Tampa Bay back.
