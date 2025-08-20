How the Buccaneers can win NFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage for playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seeking their sixth consecutive playoff appearance this season, but they want more than to just make the postseason.
In a perfect world, the Bucs clinch homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has the Bucs as the No. 1 team in his NFC playoff picture going into the season.
"This may be surprising that I have the Buccaneers ending up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but not when you look at the schedule as a whole," Orr wrote.
"There are some really long stretches of time without something we would consider a quality opponent—especially down the stretch. But I also have Tampa Bay logging some big wins against legitimate contenders, just like it did a season ago—Philadelphia, Detroit and Buffalo all go down at the hands of this sneaky deep roster."
READ MORE: What will the Buccaneers do with former Gators DT Desmond Watson?
Bucs could claim No. 1 seed
Orr has the Bucs dropping their first two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans on the road, but things improve when they get back home. Wins against the New York Jets and defending champion Philadelphia Eagles set them on track.
While Orr has the Bucs losing in Week 5 to the Seattle Seahawks, there's a five-game win streak to follow. The Bucs also win five of their last seven, losing to the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.
While Tampa loses five games on the road, the team goes undefeated at home, which should bode well if the Bucs are the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into the playoffs.
It's a tough task to conquer, but the Bucs have the depth that can compete with the likes of all the top teams in the league.
The Buccaneers face one final preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: 3 takeaways from Day 16 of Buccaneers training camp: Bucs are very injured
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers pass rusher signs with Minnesota Vikings
• Buccaneers rookie involved in one of NFL's biggest training camp battles
• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield lands outside of top 10 in latest QB tier rankings
• Latest update on Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr.’s injury