Buccaneers sign former Ravens running back amid training camp injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have a lauded running back room in training camp, but the team is bringing another one into the fold as some injuries have mounted up.
The Buccaneers are going with rookie phenom Bucky Irving as their RB1 after a stellar first year, and he heads into his second year with the team looking to build on that. He dethroned running back Rachaad White, who will still serve an important role as a pass-catching back and a pass blocker, and Todd Bowles recently raved about running back Sean Tucker on Tuesday night. The rest of the room is made up of second-year running back D.J. Williams and rookie running back Josh Williams, but there's one problem — both of them are currently injured.
To combat that, the Buccaneers have signed running back Owen Wright, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. With two bodies down, Wright should offer some help in the running back room as a grueling training camp continues.
Wright has previously only played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023-24 and was waived after last season. The Bucs likely chose him after watching him live — he played against Tampa Bay during the Ravens' preseason game in 2023, and he ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on the day. Now, he has an opportunity with the Bucs with two running backs sidelined.
As it stands, Wright operates solely as a camp body and will likely be cut when one of the Williams' gets healthy. That being said, he now has the opportunity to show the Bucs what he's made of, and he'll try to make the most of it as training camp continues.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws shade at Cleveland Browns
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles praises 'really sharp' rookie after Day 3 of training camp
• Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2