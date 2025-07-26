Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws shade at Cleveland Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only reaped the rewards since signing quarterback Baker Mayfield to a one-year, prove-it deal back in 2023.
Mayfield quickly latched on to Tampa Bay, leading the Bucs to the divisional round of the playoffs during his first season. The Bucs' one-year gamble paid off, and that was good enough for them to extend Mayfield as their franchise quarterback.
In his second season as a Buccaneer, Mayfield wasn't quite able to get the team as far in the playoffs, but he put up career numbers on a top-five offense.
Many are now noticing Mayfield's level of play as an NFL quarterback, but there was a time when we all thought that his career might have been over.
Mayfield was cast aside by the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns, after suffering a shoulder injury. The missed time allowed the Browns to examine the position, and they felt it was best to go with a new, shiny toy in Deshaun Watson.
That move has yet to work out for Cleveland. Watson has now torn his Achilles twice and will have missed more time than he actually spent on the field for the Browns. With that, they have had to string together starts from the likes of Jameis Winston, and this offseason brought in Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.
In a recent interview on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Mayfield was asked about the conundrum that is the Browns' quarterback situation, and he didn't hold back.
No love lost
"Listen, I plead the fifth. When I was healthy, I was starting to get pretty damn good there. Not my problem anymore," Mayfield said.
Subtle, but telling.
The two have gone in completely different directions since the breakup. The Browns have struggled while Mayfield fought his way out of quarterback purgatory, finally finding a home and place that appreciates him in Tampa Bay.
Mayfield will once again be welcoming in a new offensive coordinator, but all signs point toward him having another spectacular season with some sleeper MVP chatter.
Meanwhile, the Browns are still the Browns and have no clear direction on what they are going to do at quarterback. They have a cupboard full of quarterbacks, but it isn't clear who is going to separate themselves to win the starting job.
It could be one of the rookies or even one of the vets. However, if I were a gambling man, I would bet that no matter who is behind center, the Browns likely will still end up as a bottom-feeder in the league, lining them up to once again have an early draft pick.
