Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2
Bucky Irving defied the expectations of practically everyone during his rookie season.
Despite slipping all the way to the 4th round (125th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, Irving finished his debut campaign leading all rookie running backs in every key category, including total yards (1,122), rushing yards per game (66), rushing TDs (8), receiving yards (392) and receptions (47).
Irving's accomplishments as a rookie are all the more impressive when you consider the fact that he averaged just 9 carries per game over the first 9 games of his NFL career. The second half of the season is when Irving really got his shot, and he didn't look back.
In the first week of training camp heading into his second season with the Buccaneers, Irving isn't thinking about what he accomplished last year. Instead, he's leaning on his teammates and learning to prepare like a professional in order to take his game to new heights.
During the offseason, Irving chose to stay in Tampa to train with some of his teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. On Friday, Irving was asked about how that experience helped him.
"Being able to stay in Tampa and train – stay in the heat but being able to be around your guys and know what we're working for. Being able to work together, that's always a blessing, but being able to attack each and every day, every morning, we know that we can't just sit around and not work." Irving said. "Once you work in the dark, good things come to the light. Being able to go to work with those guys each and every day, knowing that when we go out there and train on a weekday, knowing that when we come back in this building, it's time to go."
Irving also pointed to the importance of leaning on his teammates when asked how this year's training camp experience compares to last year as a rookie.
"I [would] pretty much say the difference is being able to know what to expect." Irving said. "When you come here as a rookie, your head is spinning everywhere, you're trying to figure things out, learn from the older guys in front of you. I'm still leaning on the guys in my [running back] room, Sean [Tucker], Rachaad [White], all of those guys. We're leaning on one another – keep getting better each and every day, not taking this game for granted and go out there and compete hard each and every day."
Bucky Irving doesn't need a ton of help in order to make defenders miss. His elusiveness as a runner is an extremely special trait, and throughout his rookie season, he showed us that he can be both an exciting and productive runner at the same time.
That said, it's quite clear that Bucky Irving doesn't plan on taking his game to the next level all by himself. Throughout the offseason, during training camp, and surely once the season commences in September, Irving will be leaning on his teammates to ensure he gets the most out of his abilities as he aims to be even better for the Buccaneers in 2025.
